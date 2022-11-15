Kevin Costner Praises Liz Cheney (Again) for Her ‘Brave, Clear-headed Stance’

Kevin Costner is once again singing the praises of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after previously endorsing the anti-Trumper’s failed bid for re-election.

In an interview this week with USA Today, the 67-year-old Yellowstone star said he has no regrets about backing Liz Cheney, who lost to rival Republican Harriet Hageman.

“Just because you lose doesn’t mean you’re done; it doesn’t mean you’re even wrong,” he told the newspaper. “I was clear that (Cheney) probably wasn’t going to win her election. But I wanted to let her know, as a citizen, how much I appreciated her brave, clear-headed stance.”

Costner’s support for Cheney has brought criticism from some of his Yellowstone fans.

“I didn’t really care how the cookie crumbles, that people that liked me now don’t like me,” he said. “That’s OK.”

As Breitbart News reported, Costner endorsed Cheney during this year’s primaries.

“Real men put country over party,” Liz Cheney wrote in a Twitter post in August as she shared a photo of Kevin Costner wearing an “I’m for Liz Cheney” T-shirt.

Real men put country over party. pic.twitter.com/7FaJpahtll — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 1, 2022

Coster previously endorsed Pete Buttigieg’s (D) 2020 presidential bid.

The actor made a veiled jab at President Donald Trump during an appearance on ABC’s The View in 2018, where he criticized the administration’s border and immigration policies.

“You know, this is a hard thing to say, but I don’t — I’m not recognizing America right now,” Costner said.

“Separating people with no plan, when those children can’t even speak English? Can you imagine the terror? Besides just being separated? So we have to do better.”

The Hollywood star told USA Today he has no political ambitions himself.

“No, I don’t think there’s any reason for me to run,” he said, “though I wish the people that did run had a bigger vision and more of a morality about how they see the country evolving. I’m disappointed.”

