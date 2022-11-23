The nominations for the gender-neutral Independent Spirit Awards were announced Tuesday. And in the now-gender-neutral “Best Lead Performance” category, and to the surprise of no one, men got royally screwed.

The bolded names are the fellas:

Best Lead Performance Cate Blanchett, Tár

Dale Dickey, A Love Song

Mia Goth, Pearl

Regina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Taylor Russell, Bones and All

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Only two out of ten are male. The rest are all female. I don’t know their identity is, but they are girls regardless.

Yes, Dale Dickey is a woman.

Yes, Taylor Russell is a girl.

In the less prestigious supporting category, seven of the nominations are men, while three are women.

Best Supporting Performance Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Nina Hoss, Tár

Brian d’Arcy James, The Cathedral

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser

Theo Rossi, Emily the Criminal

Mark Rylance, Bones and All

Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Gabrielle Union, The Inspection

This is nuts. But ideology comes before science, facts, common sense, basic human decency, and fairness.

Well, maybe it is fair. After all, men are destroying women’s sports, so why not allow women to destroy for men the prestige and wealth that comes with acting awards?

Eventually, the Oscars will have to follow suit.

What will the Oscars do when some mentally ill, non-binary narcissist starts pitching a tantrum that he/she doesn’t fit in one of Oscar’s male/female performance categories?

You know it’s going to happen.

Some non-binary weirdo stars in a flop movie no one sees, but the critics gush over. This is followed by a gazillion Film Twitter think-pieces about the unfairness of it all. This is followed by Oscar caving, going gender-neutral, and becoming even more irrelevant.

We all know how this works, and those of us who have been paying attention know where it ends…

It ends with you being called a bigot if you refuse to allow a hairy drag queen to have sex with your child.

It ends with the destruction of the church for the sin of “bigotry.”

That’s the endgame. That’s always been the endgame. I warned y’all about this during the same-sex marriage ten years ago and was labeled an alarmist and conspiracy theorist for my trouble.

