Alrighty Then: Jim Carrey Says He’s ‘Leaving Twitter’

Left-wing actor Jim Carrey, who’s spent years posting conservative-bashing art work from his Twitter announced on Tuesday that he is “leaving Twitter.” Carrey didn’t give a reason but follows a flood of other A-list celebrities leaving the platform following Elon Musk’s takeover.

The Ace Ventura star announced he’s departing the platform by sharing another cartoon, showing a naked man singing and floating in the sea.

“I’m leaving Twitter, but 1st here’s a cartoon I made with my friend Jimmy Hayward,” the Liar Liar star tweeted. “It’s based on my painting of a crazy old Lighthouse Keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning the angels and shining his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night. I love you all so much!”

Unlike his past cartoons, this one was in video format, and featured a red-eyed naked man singing about angels near a lighthouse in a storm.

Carrey is the latest celebrity to declare that he is leaving Twitter in the wake of Tesla CEO Elon Musk completing his takeover of the platform.

Last week, after Musk reinstated former President Donald Trump’s account to Twitter, White Stripes vocalist and guitarist Jack White deleted his account, calling the Tesla CEO “absolutely disgusting” and claiming that he only restored Trump’s account because he hates paying taxes.

Around that same time, music producer Trent Reznor declared that he needed to delete his Twitter account for his “mental health” and that Musk’s takeover of the social media platform is an “embarrassment.”

Last month, Shonda Rhimes, the Hollywood power producer behind television mainstays including Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and, How to Get Away with Murder, claimed she would be leaving Twitter following Musk’s takeover, although she has yet to do so.

Other whining celebrities who have vowed to leave Twitter following Musk’s October 28 takeover include Whoopi Goldberg, model Gigi Hadid, actress Debra Messing, actor Alex Winter, and producers Ken Olin and Brian Koppelman, among others.

