Howard Stern Slams Oprah Winfrey for ‘Showing Off’ Her Lavish Lifestyle on Instagram

Radio shock jock Howard Stern criticized Oprah Winfrey for “showing off” her lavish lifestyle on social media and not being “embarrassed by her wealth at all,” proclaiming, “You gotta be a little self-aware.”

“Oprah is not embarrassed by her wealth at all. She loves showing it off on Instagram. It’s fucking mind blowing,” Stern said during his radio show on Monday. “When you follow her on Instagram, you see her estates, her gardens, the people who service her.”

At that point, Stern’s co-host Robin Quivers interjected, saying, “Service her? She’s not a car.”

“Well, she kind of is,” Stern retorted. “She’s got servants and, like, people cooking, and it’s fucking wild.”

“You gotta be a little self-aware and know that there are people struggling out there,” Stern added.

Winfrey, who has an estimated net worth of $3.5 billion and annual salary of $300 million — according to celebritynetworth.com — oftentimes posts about her life on social media.

While that behavior is not uncommon for a social media user, the OWN CEO’s Instagram posts in particular appears to have struck a chord with Stern.

Meanwhile, Stern — who is reportedly the world’s highest paid radio host, with an eight-figure annual contract with SiriusXM — has an estimated net worth of $650 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

Winfrey’s activist on social media is not the only thing upsetting Stern.

Earlier this month, the radio host appeared to be in panic mode when he hinted at a second Civil War if Republican Herschel Walker were to claim the U.S. Senate seat in Georgia.

“Herschel Walker. Holy fuck! They’re saying he’s going to win in Georgia. Are you fucking dummies? They always talk about another Civil War, well, I think there is going to be one. I mean, how the fuck could you elect that guy. You got to be out of your fucking skull,” Stern said.

