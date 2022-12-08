Netflix Series ‘Wednesday’ Bashed After Jenna Ortega Reveals She Filmed Scene with Coronavirus Infection

The Netflix series Wednesday based on the Addams Family comic strips has been taking a beating on social media after star Jenna Ortega revealed that she filmed a crowded scene while infected with the coronavirus.

The backlash started after Ortega revealed during an NME interview that she felt horrible due to having been infected with the coronavirus as she filmed the scene in which her character (Wednesday) dances in a crowd of extras, which has since become a hit on social media.

jenna ortega didn't know but she was about to make history with this dance scene #wednesdaynetflix pic.twitter.com/KqIf2J5Ylv — seni (@livbellys) December 7, 2022

“I choreographed that myself!” Ortega told NME. “It’s crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film.”

The interviewer expressed shock over Ortega’s revelation, prompting her to respond, “Yeah, I woke up and … I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus. They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result.”

NME said that MGM, the production company behind the series, assured that “strict COVID protocols were followed and once the positive test was confirmed production removed Jenna from set.”

Fans of the series were not assuaged.

Disappointed to learn that Jenna Ortega had COVID symptoms on set but was still allowed to film the Wednesday dance scene while she waited for her positive test result. I wonder how many people got sick? And how many people those people got sick? — Lola Méndez (@lolaannamendez) November 29, 2022

I'm sorry, so they filmed one of the most pivotal scenes in the show WHILE THEY WAITED ON A POSITIVE COVID TEST???? pic.twitter.com/2B2baI60nB — Quinton Reviews🎬 (@Q_Review) December 3, 2022

this is a bad thing right? we all agree that this is not some "persevering through hardship" moment, its a why the fuck didn't she get sent home, she could get horrendously sick or infect others kinda moment pic.twitter.com/dBlwOf2ulr — Lily Simpson is Emotionally Dead like Twltter (@LilySimpson1312) December 3, 2022

According to her, she was in-waiting for the results when they shot that take, when the results came in she was sent home, but tbh I don't understand why she didn't stay home waiting for the result rather than risk contaminating people?? — Artémis | FREE PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@MrsArtemis_) December 3, 2022

America has an obsession with grind culture and always sees ppl risking their lives and other for the sake of a job as "inspirational" — piss (@stoIenteeth) December 4, 2022

As Breitbart News reported, the woke left recently excoriated Wednesday for featuring black characters as bullies in the show, saying it perpetuated racist stereotypes.

Wednesday follows Wednesday Addams’ experience as a boarding school student at Nevermore Academy, where black actress Joy Sunday plays a mean girl named Bianca, and black actor Iman Marson plays Lucas, a bully and the son of a corrupt mayor. While the “mean girl” and “son of a corrupt mayor” archetypes have been historically played by white actors in the entertainment industry, it appears that diversifying these types of characters has missed the mark for some fans.

Mike Simpson, a representative for director Tim Burton, called the accusations from fans “silly” when asked by the New York Post.