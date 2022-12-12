Will Smith, ‘Emancipation’ Shut Out of Golden Globes Nominations

Will Smith’s bid for Hollywood redemption following his Oscars-night slap was dealt its own serious blow Monday when the Golden Globes awarded his slavery drama Emancipation with zero nominations, signaling a rough awards season ahead for Apple’s prestige end-of-year release.

Emancipation failed to score any Globes nominations on Monday, with Will Smith getting shut out of the category of lead actor in a dramatic movie. Apple has been aggressively promoting the movie as an awards contender in recent weeks, hosting industry screenings and even teaming up with Smith to offer consumers two months of free Apple TV+.

But their campaigning clearly failed to move voters of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which might have been partial to Emancipation following the organization’s diversity “scandal” in 2021 that nearly sank the annual awards show.

Emancipation has been dogged by negative reviews, with its Rotten Tomatoes critics score currently hovering at 48 percent.

This year’s Golden Globes nominations also shut out Jennifer Lawrence in Apple’s Causeway and Amazon’s woke Rings of Power series.

As Breitbart News reported, some Oscars voters have already soured on Emancipation, saying they will refuse to vote for Smith due to the slap.

“His shameful violent outburst and pathetic sniveling ‘acceptance’ diatribe witnessed by millions — and his blatant disrespect of the Academy — should preclude him from any consideration and reward from AMPAS members for life,” a member of the Academy’s producers branch told The Hollywood Reporter.

Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the wake of his Oscars night assault of Chris Rock. The Academy also banned him from Academy events for the next ten years.

