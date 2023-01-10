Disney World Employees Set to Reject $1 per Hour Pay Raise: Cast Members ‘Facing Extreme Financial Difficulties Including Inflation’

Wage workers at Disney World in Orlando are set to reject the company’s offer of a $1 per hour pay raise, with the unions representing them arguing that Disney’s offer is woefully inadequate at a time of soaring inflation.

The Service Trades Council Union, which represents the six unions covering the overwhelming majority of Walt Disney World’s cast members, is recommending its members vote “no” to the offer.

“Disney workers are facing extreme financial difficulties including inflation, which has caused the price of food and rent to skyrocket. $16.00 per hour in 2023 does not keep up with the rising cost of living,” the STCU said in a statement Monday. “Every worker needs an initial raise larger than $1.00 to address these concerns.”

The existing labor contract expired on October 1, 2022, with both sides agreeing to extend the agreement while negotiations continue.

The Walt Disney Co. is facing mounting criticism for its treatment of its theme park cast members, many of whom must survive on $16 per hour.

One of the company’s biggest critics is Abigail Disney, the millionaire Disney heiress who has been a thorn in the side of Disney senior management, even creating a documentary criticizing the pay gap of Disney employees, some of whom say they are unable to afford sufficient food on their pay and must sleep in their cars.

At the same time, Disney is hiking the price of admission for its theme parks to levels that many middle-class families can no longer afford.

Disney just experienced its worst year since 1974, with its share price tumbling more than 40 percent in 2022, wiping out a stunning $123 billion in market value.

