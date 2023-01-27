‘The Sopranos’ Star John Ventimiglia’s Daughter Odele Dead at 25

The Sopranos star John Ventimiglia’s daughter, Odele Cape Ventimiglia, has died at the age of 25, her mother revealed in a recent social media post.

Ventimiglia, who played restaurant owner Artie Bucco in the popular television series The Sopranos, has lost his daughter Odele, who died on January 12 at the age of 25. No cause of death was given.

“Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice,” Ode’s mother Belinda Cape wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday. “Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives.”

Odele, who was born on April 7, 1997, is survived by her parents, as well as her sister Lucinda Ventimiglia, and her daughter Shiloh. Her funeral was held on Thursday in Brooklyn, New York.

In lieu of flowers, Odele’s family has set up a GoFundMe page, asking that donations be made for Shiloh’s future education costs. So far, $57,596 has been donated toward Odele’s daughter’s education.

Odele’s death is the latest tragedy to have struck the cast — and those associated — of The Sopranos.

In August, actor Robert LuPone, who played Dr. Bruce Cusamano, Tony Soprano’s family physician and neighbor, passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

In March 2022, actor Paul Herman, who played Peter “Beansie” Gaeta — a former heroin dealer who became a pizza shop and club owner on the show — died on his 76th birthday.

In July 2022, Goodfellas star Tony Sirico, who played Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri in The Sopranos, passed away at 79. In May 2022, Bruce MacVittie, who played Danny Scalercio in the show’s fourth season, died at 65.

And famously, the show’s star James Gandolfini, who played Tony Soprano, died ten years ago at the age of 51.

