Kylie Jenner Slammed for Wearing Noose Necklace At Paris Fashion Week

Just a few days after causing uproar at Paris Fashion Week for wearing a gown that had a fake, but very realistic, lion’s head on it, Kylie Jenner is facing backlash again — this time, for wearing Givenchy’s controversial noose necklace, which debuted at Paris Fashion Week in 2021.

Social media slammed Jenner for her choice in accessories, with one Reddit user writing, “Wearing this two years after, when her stylist knows how people felt about it… is a CHOICE. A really gross one.”

“This family really needs to educate themselves on black history considering 9 of their kids/nieces/nephews/grandkids are biracial,” another commented. “There’s really no excuse for this stuff, they have all the resources to learn if they want to.”

“I have defended a lot of Kylie’s clothing choices but this one is really not defendable,” another proclaimed. “It’s in terrible taste, she’s not dumb enough to claim she can’t tell it’s a noose.”

“She’s so out of touch. Lives in her sheltered, selfie, mirror hugging world,” one Twitter user reacted.

“Why would givenchy even make a noose necklace and then why would Kylie Jenner wear it, actually all TRASH,” another exclaimed.

“Kylie Jenner wearing a noose necklace is disgusting, this woman has no shame at all,” another Twitter user wrote.

“#KylieJenner wearing that noose necklace ‘for fashion week’ is disgusting and i think she should be the next getting cancelled for it,” another declared.

“Why do we make “stars” out of folks who do not deserve the accolades?” an Instagram user asked.

While Jenner’s fans get offended over her wearing a necklace that for many, represents death, they have been strikingly silent in response to her directly funding it. Jenner is a known funder of Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion mill in the United States.

