Nolte: Day After Sexist Comments, Don Lemon a No-Show on ‘CNN This Morning’

Don Lemon was a no-show on his failed CNN morning show a day after the aging anchor made bizarre and sexist comments about women peaking in their forties.

On Thursday morning, in front of tens of viewers, Lemon obviously believed he was launching a brilliant counterattack to protect the frail balloon killer we call His Fraudulency Joe Biden.

But.

Then those torpedoes he launched turned right around and torpedoed Lemon’s already shaky position at CNN.

Earlier this week, recently announced presidential candidate and former governor Nikki Haley (R-SC) suggested politicians over 75 should face regular competency tests. Obviously, this was a shot across Biden’s bow, a man who has no idea who or where his is most of the time.

Lemon, a far-left activist who’s been credibly accused of sexual assault, thought he would protect Slow Joe’s flank with this genius response:

This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable. I think it’s the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians are suddenly not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry, when a woman is in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.

Well, as you can imagine, that went over real well with the two brittle and humorless harridans who serve as Lemon’s co-hosts:

POPPY HARLOW: What are you talking about? LEMON: That’s not according to me. HARLOW: Prime for what? LEMON: It depends. It’s just like, prime. If you look it up. If you Google when is a woman in her prime, it’ll say 20s, 30s, 40s. HARLOW: Forties! Oh my god, I have another decade. LEMON: I’m not saying I agree with that. So I think she has to be careful about saying that, you know, politicians are in their prime. HARLOW: Are you talking about prime for, like, childbearing? Or are you talking about prime for being president? LEMON: Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it. Everybody at home, when is a woman in her prime? It says 20s, 30s and 40s. I’m just saying Nikki Haley should careful about saying that politics are not in their prime, and they need to be in their prime when they serve. She would not be in her prime according to Google or whatever it is.

Kamala Harris is older than Nikki Haley, genius.

Later in the day, Lemon tried to extricate himself from his own stupidity by way of a weak and pathetic Twitter apology:

The reference I made to a woman’s ‘prime’ this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn’t define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day.

And now…

“Don has the day off.”

We could call it Dunce Cap Day. Don Lemon's nose is in the corner. CNN says "Don has the day off." pic.twitter.com/dxMOCxai3l — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) February 17, 2023

HAHAHAHAHA…

Don has the day off…

Yeah, I bet he does…

CNN This Morning is doomed. Lemon is imploding, and Kaitlin Collins and Poppy Harlow have all the charm of a first wife. The ratings are the worst in a decade.

Did I say, “CNN This Morning is doomed?”

Sorry.

What I meant to say is that “CNN is doomed.”

This isn’t the first sign of trouble on the CNN This Morning set. There were reports earlier this month that Don Lemon was screaming at Collins because she interrupted him or something.

You know, in olden times, like six years ago, when America was still sane and fairly easygoing, Lemon would have arrived on the air this morning acting like a chagrined husband. Poppy and Nurse Ratched would would wag their finger at him. Everyone would have a good-natured laugh at charming Don’s humble expense, and the world would keep right on turning.

But we don’t live in that laid-back America anymore. That America was killed by a left that seeks every opportunity to play the victim, every opportunity to annihilate the other. Normally I hate that, but not when the left eats itself.

Enjoy this, y’all.

It’s glorious when they devour one another.

