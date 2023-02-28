Nolte: Alec Baldwin Sued by 3 ‘Rust’ Crew Members for PTSD

Three crew members from the ill-fated Western Rust have filed suit against Alec Baldwin, claiming they suffered post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety due to the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

From the far-left TheWrap:

On Monday, three plaintiffs Ross Adding, a dolly operator; Doran Curtin, a set costumer and Reese Price, a key grip, sued the actor and producers over the alleged negative mental and emotional impact of Hutchin’s fatal shooting in a lawsuit obtained by TheWrap. At the time of the incident, the three workers were in the church building at the Bonana Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico. The lawsuit is just one of the many suits that have been filed in connection to the shooting. The plaintiffs all say they were near Baldwin when the gun was fired, adding that they experienced “blast injuries” from the blaring sound of the gunshot. The complaint states Hutchins’ body dropped right in front of Curtin, mentioning the cinematographer “grabbed her abdomen” as she fell.

The plaintiffs are a dolly operator, a key grip, and a set costumer. They have also sued the Rust producers.

I have no love for Alec Baldwin, but gross is gross, and this is gross. In October of 2021, a young woman in the prime of her life, a beautiful and talented wife and mother enjoying an exciting career, was killed in a terrible, awful, unspeakable accident. It’s such a dreadful thing; one can hardly comprehend the horror of it all. And now these three vultures are swooping in to exploit that tragedy.

Even Hutchins’ immediate family didn’t sue Deep-Pockets Baldwin. Instead, the husband settled for an executive producer credit and asked that his wife’s work be completed by way of a finished film.

Other members of Hutchins’ family are suing Baldwin—her parents and sister. I can’t imagine what they are going through and will not criticize their view of what is right and wrong in this matter. But…

Three crewmembers???

PTSD???

Anxiety???

Good grief.

This was an accident. Alec Baldwin had every reason to believe that gun was safe. Yes, he could have and should have taken that extra step to ensure the gun was safe, but it was reasonable for him to believe it was regardless—which is why I oppose the criminal charges filed against him. Holding the production (and Baldwin was a producer) accountable is reasonable. We’ve learned that the production was a mess and understaffed, which might have been responsible for this young woman’s untimely death. But crewmembers suing Baldwin personally…? It’s just outrageous.

And let’s not forget that Baldwin has a big family. His fake-Hispanic wife seems like a piece of work, but he has kids to provide for.

There’s a bigger moral world here than your anxiety and stress.

I have no doubt that seeing someone shot and killed is a traumatic experience. But when that experience is exploited this way, I wonder how traumatized someone is. Will wiping hundred dollar bills on your face soothe the trauma?

People need to be humble when it comes to judging others in situations like these. We are all one mistake away from taking a life. Take your eye off the road for a half second… Think about it.

Just to once again be clear, my criticism is directed at these crewmembers, not any members of Hutchins’ family… They have only my prayers and best wishes.

