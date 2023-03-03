Kelsey Grammer Says Jesus Made a Difference in His Life: ‘That’s Not Anything I’ll Apologize For’

In an industry where Christianity isn’t fashionable, Hollywood star Kelsey Grammer is refusing to apologize for his faith.

The actor spoke about his new movie Jesus Revolution, as well as his own ups and downs with Christianity, in a USA Today interview,

“I’ve had hiccups. I’ve had some tragic times. I have wrestled with those and worked my way through them: sometimes rejecting faith, sometimes rejecting God even, in a period of being pretty angry about it, like, ‘Where were you?’ That kind of thing,” he said.

“But I have come to terms with it and have found great peace in my faith and in Jesus. It’s not cavalier — Jesus made a difference in my life. That’s not anything I’ll apologize for.”

Jesus Revolution tells the true story of Chuck Smith (Grammer), a traditional pastor who grudgingly welcomes hippies into his congregation at the height of the countercultural “Jesus movement” during the late 60s and early 70s. Smith’s path eventually intersects with the young future pastor Greg Laurie (Joel Courtney).

As Breitbart News reported, the Lionsgate release easily beat Hollywood’s expectations for its opening weekend, exceeding box office estimates by more than twofold. The move had the good fortune of opening on the heels of one of the largest Christian revivals in recent years — the Asbury Revival, which saw an estimated 50,000 Gen Z’ers participate in song and prayer over a multi-week period at Asbury University in Kentucky

Kelsey Grammer’s public affirmation of his Christian faith follows fellow Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg’s own testimony about his Catholicism.

“[Faith] it’s everything.. It’s afforded me so many things,” Wahlberg said in a recent appearance on NBC’s Today. “God didn’t come to save the saints, He came to save the sinners. We’ve all had things and issues in our lives. We want to be better versions of ourselves, and through focusing my faith, it’s allowed me to do that.”

