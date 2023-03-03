Packers Star Slams Jimmy Kimmel After He Suggests Aaron Rodgers Has Brain Damage for Wanting Jeffrey Epstein Client List Out

Green Bay Packers star David Bakhtiari slammed ABC’s late-night comedy host Jimmy Kimmel after he suggested that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has brain damage and is a conspiracy theorist for wanting the names on Jeffrey Epstein’s client list.

“Needless to say, all this UFO talk has the tin-foil hatters going wild, including Green Bay ‘whack-packer’ Aaron Rodgers,” Kimmel said during a recent episode of his late night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Watch Below:

Kimmel then played a clip of Rodgers’ recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where he expressed interest in knowing the names of the people on Jeffrey Epstein’s client list.

“Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released?” Rodgers said in the clip. “There’s some files that have some names on them that might be getting released pretty soon.”

After playing the clip, the camera went back to Kimmel, who then suggested that the NFL player is suffering from brain damage.

“Ohhh, it might be time to re-visit that concussion protocol, Aaron,” Kimmel quipped.

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari hit back at the ABC host, sharing Kimmel’s video clip, and tweeting, “Tell me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list, without telling me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list….”

Last month, while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers hinted that all the recent hullabaloo over Chinese spy balloons could be a distraction to take people’s attention away from other issues.

“There’s a lot of old papers and files about interactions Navy pilots have had with unidentified flying objects, so this is not surprising,” he said.

“Obviously, there was some sort of Chinese spy balloon that was up in the air, allegedly, and there’s been a few other objects that have been shot down. I believe that this has been going on for a long time. Interesting timing on everything. There’s a lot of other things going on in the world,” Rodgers added.

Last year, during an interview with Joe Rogan, the quarterback revealed how the NFL threatened players by holding their jobs hostage unless they got vaccinated against the Chinese coronavirus.

Rodgers also slammed the NFL for “virtue signaling” over the vaccine, and said that the league sent out “stooges” to force compliance.

“Look how righteous our league is, we have 95% compliance with the vaccine,” he scoffed. “If you don’t, we’re going to send a stooge to your team to show you graphs of your vaccination percentage of your team compared to the rest of the league, which actually happened.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.