Joe Biden Calls Florida Barring Transgender Procedures on Children ‘Close to Sinful’ in ‘Daily Show’ Interview

President Joe Biden (D) has blasted Florida’s rule barring hormone therapy, sex change surgery, and other irreversible transgender procedures on children, calling the state’s action “close to sinful” during an appearance on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.

Biden sat down with Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle star Kal Penn, who served as guest host for the episode set to air Monday. In a sneak preview clip, Penn, who worked in the Obama administration, asked Biden what the federal government can do for LGBTQ children, “especially transgender kids who are dealing with all these regressive state laws that are popping up right now.”

Biden acknowledged that “transgender kids is a really harder thing. What’s going on in Florida is as my mother would say is close to sinful.”

Watch below:

"It doesn't matter whether it's same-sex or a heterosexual couple, you should be able to be married." @POTUS joins @KalPenn to discuss his evolution on same-sex marriage, and how the government can protect the transgender community. pic.twitter.com/HqurEvVctE — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 13, 2023

The president continued:

“It’s terrible what they’re doing. It’s not like a kid wakes up one morning and says, ‘You know, I decided I want to become a man’ or ‘I want to become a woman’ or ‘I want to change.’ I mean, what are they thinking about here? They’re human beings. They love. They have feelings. They have inclinations that are… I mean, It just, to me, is, I don’t know is, it’s cruel.”

Biden said the way to fight it is to “make sure we pass legislation like we passed with same-sex marriage. You mess with that, you’re breaking the law and you’re going to be held accountable.”

As Breitbart News reported, the Florida Board of Medicine voted in October to ban the practices of hormone therapy and sex-change surgeries for children. Utah followed suit in January, with the state legislature voting to ban “transgender” surgeries and cross-sex hormone drugs for children.

In Oklahoma, Trans Lives Matter demonstrators occupied the state capitol building in February to protest Republican-backed bills that would ban sex change operations for those under the age of 26.

