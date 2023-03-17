Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ Star, Dead at 60

March 17 (UPI) — Actor Lance Reddick died Friday in his Studio City home in Los Angeles of natural causes at age 60, just a week before his film, John Wick, Chapter 4, is released. Lance Reddick’s acting career spans more than two decades with popular roles from film to TV — The Wire, John Wick, Bosch, Lost, Oz, Horizon Zero Dawn, and many more.

Two weeks earlier, Reddick attended a press junket in Los Angeles to promote the movie, at which he thanked the franchise for helping him cross over from television to film.

“For me, particularly in terms of film, John Wick changed everything,” Reddick told UPI. “I had done films before, but I had primarily a television career. So it’s really a line of demarcation for me.”

Reddick was in all four John Wick films, beginning with the 2014 original, as Charon, the concierge of the Continental hotel. The Continental is home to assassins, who are forbidden to work on Continental premises.

That year also began Reddick’s run on Bosch. Before that, he was a regular cast member on Fri.nge and The Wire.

Reddick was born in Baltimore, where The Wire took place and was filmed. He probably was best known for his role as Baltimore police lieutenant Cedric Daniels in the HBO drama, which ran from 2002 to 2008.

Recently, he starred in Netflix’s Resident Evil series, and he had been a guest on many shows since the ’90s. Reddick’s voiceover work included podcasts, animated series and video games.

Before John Wick, Reddick appeared in films like The Guest, White House Down, Jonah Hex and Don’t Say a Word. While returning for John Wick sequels, Reddick also landed roles in films Angel Has Fallen, Godzilla vs. Kong, Sylvie’s Love and One Night in Miami.

John Wick: Chapter 4 begins with The Continental in crisis. Reddick said Charon supports Continental manager Winston (Ian McShane), even when Winston stands in conflict with their bosses in the High Table of Assassins.

“He might question him but at the end of the day, he has complete faith in him,” Reddick said.

Reddick’s publicist, Mia Hansen, confirmed his death, adding that he is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and children Yvonne Nicole and Christopher.

Donations in his memory can be made to momcares.org., which serves mothers whose children have required neonatal intensive care in Baltimore, where Reddick was born.