David Crosby Cause of Death Revealed: Coronavirus

Legendary, award-winning singer-songwriter David Crosby’s cause of death earlier this year was the coronavirus. The musician reportedly died in his sleep from COVID complications just hours after rehearsing for a concert.

“He was rehearsing for a show to do in Los Angeles with a full band. After three days of rehearsals, he felt a little sick,” Crosby’s bandmate Graham Nash told the Kyle Meredith With… podcast.

“And he’d already had COVID and he had COVID again,” Nash added. “So he went home and decided that he would take a nap, and he never woke up. But he died in his bed and that is fantastic.”

While the musician was 81 at the time of his death, his death was still considered a “shock,” Nash said.

“I mean, the fact that he made it to 81 was astonishing. But [his death] was a shock. It was kind of like an earthquake, you know?” he continued.

“You get the initial shock and then you figure out that you survived. But these aftershocks kept coming up, and they’re diminishing in size as I go along,” he said.

In January, Crosby’s family announced that he had passed away after a “long illness.”

“He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django,” the statement read. “Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music.”

“Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly,” the statement added. “At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

