According to a report, recording artist and reality TV star Leon “Roccstar” Youngblood Jr. held a would-be intruder at gun point until police arrived at his mansion in a gated community on Monday.

The Grammy-nominated recording artist and producer for Chris Brown reportedly told officers that he was awakened at 5 a.m. by an alarm that told him someone was on the roof of his garage at his home in Chatsworth, California, which is about 50 minutes north west of downtown L.A., TMZ reported.

Youngblood said he was armed with a pistol when he ordered the intruder down off the roof. He said they tussled when the intruder came down, but he was able to overpower the suspect and held him until security from the gated community staff arrived.

Officials added that the intruder was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries before being charged with attempted burglary, vandalism, and possession of burglary tools.

The artist and former TV cast member thanked fans for “checking on me” and added “it’s much appreciated” on his Instagram stories. But it does not appear he has made any other public comment on the incident.

Roccstar appeared in several seasons of Love & Hip Hop through season five and was also seen in Basketball Wives when he was going out with cast member Angel Brinks, with whom he sired a one-year-old son.

The recording artist is far from the only member of the entertainment industry to suffer home invasions as crime continues to spin out of control in L.A. and the surrounding communities.

In December, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee’s L.A. home was “trashed” during a home invasion while Lee was out leaving the building empty of inhabitants.

Several months prior, in October, rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s L.A home was broken into and hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of her belongings were stolen.

Then, in June, actor Casey Affleck’s girlfriend actress Caylee Cowan was alone in their L.A. home at around 3:00 a.m., when she awoke in her bedroom to find a home invader standing over her.

In February, the home of fashion mogul, model, and tattoo icon Kat Von D was burglarized. And an armed man was arrested after targeting White Lotus and Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario’s house.

Also, TV host and actor Arsenio Hall was hit with two break-ins and he was almost robbed twice while at his home in L.A.

Despite the soaring crime, even in the city’s richest areas, county officials were considering a plan to depopulate the jails that would have put hundreds of convicts and suspects back out on the streets. The initial explanation was that the plan was meant to address “systemic racism” in L.A. County’s policing. The plan was later abandoned after it was made public.

