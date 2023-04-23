Gay ‘Power Rangers’ Star Teases ‘Awesome’ LGBTQIA2S+ Content in Netflix Reunion Film

Power Rangers star David Yost, best known for playing Blue Power Ranger Billy Cranston in the original ’90s series, said a special 30th anniversary reunion episode will feature “awesome” LGBTQIA2S+ content.

“I think it’s great that we add an element like that obviously into where we are, because it’s so important that people do see representation,” Yost told Entertainment Weekly of a scene in Netflix’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.

“It’s taken a long time to get there. So to have it in this special I think is great, and to just have it be like it’s just an everyday thing, I think is awesome,” the actor added.

The scene Yost was referring to reportedly features a gay couple, who Minh — the daughter of Yellow Power Ranger Trini — helps defend against the evil Rita Repulsa and her Putty Patrollers.

But things were apparently not always sunshine and rainbows for Yost.

In 2010, the actor told Entertainment Weekly that he ended up leaving Power Rangers because he was called a “faggot” one too many times.

“The reason that I walked off is that I was called ‘f—–’ one too many times,” he said. “I had just heard that several times while working on the show from creators, producers, writers, directors.”

“Basically, I just felt like I was continually being told I was not worthy of being where I am because I’m a gay person. And I’m not supposed to be an actor. And I’m not a superhero,” the actor added.

This is not the first time Power Rangers will feature LGBTQ content in its show. Last year, a non-binary villain was introduced in the series. And in 2021, Power Rangers Dino Fury featured a queer Power Ranger.

Now, LGBTQ content is inescapable in entertainment, thanks to organizations like GLAAD constantly monitoring and lobbying the industry.

