Jamie Foxx Daughter Blasts News Media, Says Actor Has Been Home from Hospital for ‘Weeks’

On Friday, Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx’s daughter told fans that her famous dad has been out of the hospital for “weeks” and blasted the media for pushing the fake news that he is at death’s door.

The Django In Chains star’s daughter, Corinne, took to her Instgram stories to thank fans for their concern, but also to slam the media for running with “wild” stories about her father’s condition.

“Update from the family,” she wrote on Friday. “Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she wrote.

“In fact,” she added, “he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

As an example of the fake news to which she was referring, above her message, the 29-year-old added a screenshot of an article entitled, “Jamie Foxx’s Loved Ones Reportedly Preparing for the Worst.”

This post comes a week after a message was posted to the actor’s own Instagram page reading, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

Corrine initially told fans on April 13 that her 55-year-old dad was rushed to an Atlanta hospital suffering from something she vaguely termed a “medical complication.”

Foxx was in Atlanta filming his most recent Netflix project, Back in Action.

The media never reported that he had left the hospital, though. Indeed, many reports claimed he was still there. And, as Corrine noted in her Instagram post, numerous outlets claimed that Foxx had been steadily getting worse, not better.

Several outlets, including Radar Online, Vanguard Media, The Mirror, The Spun, and many others claimed that the actor’s friends and family were expecting “the worst” case scenario from his condition.

