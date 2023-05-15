Dennis Quaid Wants to ‘Make Texas the Film Capital of the World’ as People Flee California

Actor Dennis Quaid expounded on a new movement to make the Lone Star state of Texas the “film capital of the world” as people move out of California.

Speaking with Jesse Watters of Fox News, Quaid said “more business-friendly” legislation working its way through Texas could create another film boom in the state.

“We want to make Texas the film capital of the world. That’s what Texas used to really have – a great film incentive program and a great film crew base. About nine or 10 years ago, I made some great movies there and [I] love working there,” said Quaid.

Film funding in Texas could potentially increase from $40 million to $300 million.

Quaid said that a film boom in Texas could bring thousands of people back to the state from neighboring ones.

“It would bring back a lot of people who moved to other states like Oklahoma, New Mexico, Louisiana, surrounding Texas, actually, and Georgia,” he said.

Quaid further recalled not being able to “remember the last time I made a film in California.”

“You know, they still do their game shows there and talk shows and stuff that everybody films in Georgia or Oklahoma or whatever, because it doesn’t matter where it’s supposed to take place cause it’s cheaper,” Quaid said.

California has become a state for pre and post-production in recent years while filming has largely happened in other states due to their massive tax incentives. That shift only accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic. Quaid said that he wants Texas to compete with states like Georgia and Oklahoma by having great tax incentives.