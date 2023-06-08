Elliot Page Scheduled Transgender Surgery Consultation ‘Within Weeks’ of Hearing Voices and Self-Mutilating

Elliot Page — the transgender Hollywood star formerly known as Ellen Page — has revealed that she was on a zoom call with a doctor to schedule transgender surgery “within weeks” of hearing voices in her head and engaging in a brutal round of self-mutilation, including punching herself in the face.

The “top surgery” to remove her breasts took place in November 2020. The following month, she announced to the world that she had become “Elliot.”

All in all, it appears that it took Page less than a year from when she decided she was transgender to the actual surgery. Page made the revelations in an interview published Thursday in the Los Angeles Times in which she said the voices in her head told her she was transgender.

The mental episode took place in 2020 while Page was in COVID isolation in a cabin in Nova Scotia following her recent breakup with her wife.

First, Page attempted to physically knock herself out by punching herself repeatedly in the face until bruises formed. Then she heard voices.

“You don’t have to feel this way,” Page said the voice told her.

“It was as if something in my brain turned around,” the actress continued. “The agonizing voice saying, ‘No, you’re not,’ ‘No, you can’t’ just switched and became very gentle and loving. ‘Oh, maybe I’m trans. Why don’t I explore that?’”

Within weeks, Page had scheduled a Zoom consultation with a doctor to discuss top surgery, the Times reported.

“I’m such a rare example of what it means to be trans,” Page said. “I’m just in this strange position where it’s like, yeah, my journey has really not been easy. At moments, I thought: ‘I don’t know what my future is. I don’t know if I see it.’ But I also just have this amount of privilege that so many trans people do not get.”

Page was speaking to the Times as part of a book tour to push her new memoir Pageboy. As Breitbart News reported, the star sold her story for more than $3 million.

