‘Eight Is Enough’ Star Adam Rich Died from Fentanyl

The cause of Eight Is Enough star Adam Rich’s death earlier this year has been ruled died as a fentanyl overdose, making the former child actor the latest member of the entertainment industry to die from the drug that is becoming more and more common in the United States.

The L.A. County Medical Examiner concluded that Rich died in an accidental overdose of fentanyl. The actor also had non-toxic levels of alcohol and lorazepam, the generic for Ativan, in his system, according to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ.

Rich was found dead inside his L.A. area home back in January. At that time, the Medical Examiner’s report said his body was in a “state of mild decomposition,” and foul play was not suspected.

After that, police had told TMZ that the former child actor’s death was likely due to a drug overdose. They added that the manager at Rich’s apartment building was the one who found his body, which was inside the bathroom.

Rich is perhaps best known for his role as the youngest son, Nicholas Bradford, on the television series Eight Is Enough, on which he appeared for its entire duration from 1977 to 1981. He was known as “America’s little brother.”

The actor had also appeared in shows such as Code Red, Dungeons & Dragons, and CBS Children’s Mystery Theatre, among others.

But Rich had reportedly struggled with drugs for years, and had once been arrested for allegedly trying to steal pills from a pharmacy.

He died on January 7, 2023 at the age of 54.

