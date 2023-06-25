Human Remains Found in California Mountain Area Where Actor Julian Sands Disappeared

Hikers found human remains Saturday in a mountainous area of California near where actor Julian Sands is thought to have disappeared earlier this year.

The body discovered around 10 a.m. will now be transported to the coroner’s office for identification next week, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Additional details were not immediately available as to the exact fate of the 65-year-old English actor, missing since January on California’s Mt. Baldy.

As Breitbart News reported, Sands, an avid hiker and mountaineer, was reported missing January 13 after setting out on the peak that rises more than 10,000 feet east of Los Angeles. The region was pounded by severe storms during winter.

His family has released its first statement since Sands’ disappearance.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” the statement said.

Sands had appeared in more than 150 motion pictures and television shows including The Killing Fields, A Room with a View and Arachnophobia.

Sands resided in North Hollywood, California.

He married Evgenia Citkowitz in 1990 and had two daughters with her. He also has a son from his previous marriage to Sarah Harvey.

Sands had talked in the past about his love of hiking and mountain climbing.

When asked in 2020 what made him happy, the BBC reports he replied: “Close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning.”