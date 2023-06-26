Watch: Patti LaBelle Forgets Lyrics to Tina Turner’s ‘The Best’ During Tribute Performance: ‘I’m Trying, Y’all!’

Patti LaBelle appeared to forget the lyrics to Tina Turner’s hit song, “(Simply) The Best” while performing a tribute in honor of the legendary pop and rock icon, who died last month at the age of 83.

“I get — whatever, I can’t see the words, I don’t know. I’m trying, y’all!” LaBelle exclaimed into her microphone mid-performance after fumbling the lyrics to Turner’s song.

Watch Below:

Patti LaBelle says she can't see the words #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/DGu6SksytF — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 26, 2023

“Where my background singers?” LaBelle quipped.

Attendees in the audience were seen laughing. Then they began shouting out the correct lyrics to the song.

But fans on social media were not as kind in their reactions, and quickly took to social media to slam and mock LaBelle over her performance of Turner’s song.

“Wow! This I sad!!” one Twitter user commented, while another simply stated, “Embarrassing.”

“I’m sorry Patti Labelle, as much as I love you, your Tina Turner tribute and not knowing the words to the song was highly disrespectful and unprofessional,” another wrote.

“That Patti LaBelle tribute to Tina Turner. Simply Awful,” another tweeted.

Others called LaBelle’s performance “the worst,” and “so disappointing.”

Another Twitter user took a morbid turn, declaring, “Keep dat same energy when it’s her turn to get a tribute.”

“This is so disrespectful to Tina!” another exclaimed.

“Patti Labelle just likes to be seen. She had no business up there,” another Twitter user critiqued.

“i’m sorry, but i find it kinda disrespectful in her name cuz tina put up with hell to give us hits!” another proclaimed.

“I love Patti but learning the lyrics to music you’re performing should be a top priority before getting on stage… especially if it’s a tribute to a person that has passed away,” another Twitter user wrote.

Turner died on May 24 at her home in Switzerland, following a long illness. She was 83.

