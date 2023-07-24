Will Disney’s woke Snow White be a feminist girlboss who swills white wine by the box and is married to her cat?

That’s a distinct possibility given the clues dropped by actress Rachel Zegler, who stars in the studio’s live-action remake that is set to open in 2024.

Zegler, who plays a Latina Snow White, dissed the original Disney animated classic movie in a red-carpet interview last year that recently was unearthed and went viral following the publication of unauthorized photos from the movie’s set.

“It’s no longer 1937,” the actress told Variety at last year’s D23 Disney fan expo. “She’s not gonna to be saved by the prince, and she’s not gonna be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be, and the leader her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave, and true.”

“It’s just a really incredible story for young people everywhere to see themselves in,” she added.

“It’s no longer 1937… She’s not gonna be saved by the prince.” How many billions will this Snow White remake cost Disney? pic.twitter.com/b6MTmhynS9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 23, 2023

Snow White, which is set to open in March 2024, is already generating significant blowback after unflattering set photos showed the “seven dwarves” are played by a multi-racial, gender-diverse group of hipsters — all but one of whom are normal sized. (Last year, actor Peter Dinklage lambasted the idea of all seven characters being dwarves, sending Disney scrambling to consult with “members of the dwarfism community.”)

In what appeared to be a sly PR maneuver, Disney initially said the photos were fake, only to retract the statement hours later, admitting the images were real but unauthorized.

This isn’t the first time Rachel Zegler has alienated potential ticket buyers with her wokeness.

In 2021, she shamed Americans who don’t speak Spanish during her promotional tour for the West Side Story remake. The movie didn’t provide English subtitles for Spanish-language scenes.

“It is respect. It is respect for my upbringing in a Spanish-speaking household. It is a respect for the fact that this nation does not have an official language,” she said, later adding, “it’s 2021, girl, learn Spanish.”

West Side Story ended up being a huge box-office bomb, grossing less than $39 million domestically.

