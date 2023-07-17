Disney Denies Then Admits Woke ‘Snow White’ Photos Are Real

The Walt Disney Company is having trouble keeping its story straight about the unauthorized photos taken on the set of its woke Snow White remake.

Disney officials first denied that the unflattering photos — which were first published by The Daily Mail – were real. But the studio later backtracked, admitting the viral pictures depicting the multiracial cast were real but unauthorized.

The confusion arose when The Daily Beast ran a story Friday complaining that conservatives were making fun of the images, which show a Latina Snow White greeting the “seven dwarves” — a multiethnic group of hipsters, only one of which is an actual dwarf.

When asked for a comment, a Disney spokesperson told The Daily Beast “the photos are fake and not from our production,” adding the studio was seeking a correction from the Mail.

But only “hours later,” Disney’s PR arm completely reversed its statement and said the photos were indeed from the production but were not “official.”

The Daily Beast then posted a correction atop the story — “Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that after Disney’s U.S. spokesperson initially declared the photos published by the Daily Mail were fake, the studio later said the photos were from the production but were not official photos.”

As Breitbart News reported, the photos represent the latest PR disaster for Disney, whose live-action remakes of its classic animated movies have grown increasingly woke.

Disney pledged to revise Snow White‘s dwarf characters after Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage blasted the project as a “fucking backwards story” for its depiction of midgets who live together in a cave. (They in fact cohabitate in a cozy cottage.)

As a result, the studio promised to “avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film.”

The result appears to be that six dwarf actors lost out on lucrative studio jobs.

Snow White is set to open in March 2024.

