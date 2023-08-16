50 Cent Slams Los Angeles over Flash Mob Robberies: ‘LA Is Finished’

Rapper 50 Cent slammed Los Angeles following a recent flash mob robbery of a Nordstrom store in the Democrat-controlled city, proclaiming, “LA is finished,” and advising store owners to “lock the doors.”

“I told you LA was finished,” 50 Cent wrote in an Instagram caption, sharing a screenshot of a headline, which read, “Flash Mob Hits Another High-End Store in L.A. County, Steal Estimated $100K in Merchandise.”

“They are gonna have to lock the doors, appointment only,” the rapper added in his caption.

50 Cent was reacting to a recent news headline about scores of thieves appearing to ransack a Nordstrom in Canoga Park.

This is not the first time 50 Cent has declared Los Angeles “finished.”

In July, the rapper shared the same sentiments after it was revealed that the Democrat-controlled city implemented a zero bail policy and non-violent criminals would no longer be detained in the city, writing on Instagram, “LA is finished watch how bad it gets out there”

In 2021, after blasting President Joe Biden’s tax plan, the rapper moved from New York to Houston.

“I Love NY, but i live in Houston now i’ll explain later,” 50 Cent wrote in a tweet, sharing a photo of himself outside the Houston Astrodome.

The rapper also included two screenshots about a true crime television series, “Confessions of a Crime Queen,” that he produced. “Green Light Gang. BOOM,” his tweet concluded.

While 50 Cent never clarified why he moved to Houston, the decision came a few months after he told his followers on social media to “Vote for Trump” in response to Biden’s tax plan.

“WHAT THE F***! (VOTE ForTRUMP),” the rapper posted on Instagram. “I’M OUT. F*** NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway.”