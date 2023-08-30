Worship Singer Sean Feucht Says Man who Stole His Guitar Has Been Baptized as a Christian

Christian worship singer Sean Feucht, whose guitar was stolen a few months ago, says the man who stole it came forward at a later concert and has been baptized. “He gave his life to Jesus,” Feucht said.

“The guy who stole my guitar just gave his life to Jesus!!!! He’s getting baptized right now!! He came and surprised me in front of 7,000 people! God writes the best stories!!!” Feucht wrote on social media.

THE GUY WHO STOLE MY GUITAR JUST GAVE HIS LIFE TO JESUS!!!! He’s getting baptized right now!! He’s came and surprised me in front of 7000 people! GOD WRITES THE BEST STORIES!!! — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) August 21, 2023

The worship leader later posted a video of the man, named Zach, brought up on stage during a concert in Spokane, Washington, and being baptized in a metal trough.

Feucht, who is best known for his “Let Us Worship” campaign during coronavirus lockdowns, explained to Fox and Friends‘ Pete Hegseth that the man “stole the guitar, broke [the] window of my car,” in late June. “Obviously, it’s a nightmare for an artist — you know, a guitar that you love so much.”

The Christian singer added that the guitar was later found in a pawn shop, and a street ministry team suggested, “Maybe we can find this guy.”

“I made a statement in June,” Feucht explained. “I said, ‘The greatest miracle would not be that we recovered the guitar but if this guy gives his heart to the Lord.’ Long story short, he ends up reaching out to some people in the street ministry team in Spokane.”

Watch Below:

Feucht added that this month, the man showed up at an event featuring 6,000 people.

“And they bring him up on stage, and I give him a big hug, and I just say, ‘Man, what was once lost has now been found, it’s more than just a guitar, it’s about your life, man, God loves you, he died for you, and today is your day to come home.’ And he gave his life to Jesus,” he said.

When Feucht first revealed on social media that his guitar had been stolen, he said it was a priceless item. “It was my ‘67 Ghallager [sic] that was a gift from Ray Hughes. IRREPLACEABLE!!!”

“Pray for Justice. Pray for our family. Pray against these constant attacks,” he added.

Even before the stolen guitar was recovered, Feucht received two donated replacements.

One guitar was stolen, God replaced it with 2 new ones (both generously donated) plus I got the stolen one back! God always RESTORES back better!!

Job 42:10 pic.twitter.com/uAILEVw3JP — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) June 27, 2023

He is currently on his Faith Kingdom to Capitol Tour, a partnership with TPUSA Faith, in which the Christian worship singer will be visiting all 50 state capitals. So far, he has completed events in 27 states and will resume the tour in 2024.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.