Dolly Parton: AI is Terrifying, ‘Nobody Wants to Be Duplicated’

Renowned singer Dolly Parton opened up about her fears of AI taking over the entertainment industry and how people should embrace it with caution.

Speaking with Metro, Parton said AI duplicates a person and that even some of the technology’s inventors have issued warnings about it.

“I don’t think, or, at least, I hope nobody can ever replicate me or what I do. AI is a scary thing. I’m sure it’s a good thing for scientists or medical things. But when it comes to trying to duplicate a human being and every little thing they are, it don’t seem right to me,” she said. “It’s too much. Even the people coming up with AI are scared by it.”

Parton said she will continue watching the issue carefully.

“So I’m watching this carefully. I’m sure they’ll be able to do certain things with me and other artists. It’s one of the reasons why we’re having the big strikes here with the Actors’ Guild and Writers’ Guild. Nobody wants to be duplicated. Everybody wants to feel the talent they have is theirs. I’m keeping my eye on AI,” she said.

Various celebrities and media figures have been sounding the alarm about AI and its potential to destroy the arts.

Actor Nicholas Cage recently called it a “nightmare.”

“AI is a nightmare to me,” Cage said. “It’s inhumane. You can’t get more inhumane than artificial intelligence … I would be very unhappy if people were taking my art … and appropriating [it].”

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan recently referred to AI as a giant plagiarism machine.

“I think it’s a lot of horseshit. It’s a giant plagiarism machine, in its current form. I think ChatGPT knows what it’s writing like a toaster knows that it’s making toast. There’s no intelligence — it’s a marvel of marketing,” he said.

Just recently, Warner Bros. Music Group said it will be using AI to create a documentary about famed French singer Edith Piaf. Per Breitbart News:

Warner Music Group announced that it has partnered with Piaf’s estate to create Edith, a 90-minute film set in Paris and New York from the 1920s to the 1960s, narrated by an AI-generated reproduction of Piaf’s voice, according to a report by Variety. “Animation will provide a modern take on her story, while the inclusion of archival footage, stage and TV performances, personal footage and TV interviews will provide audiences with an authentic look at the significant moments of Piaf’s life,” Warner Music Group said.

Justine Bateman also came out against the recent SAG-AFTRA deal, fearing that it could lead to the proliferation of AI, charging that Hollywood executives “are choosing to no longer be in the film and series business.”

“I think they sort of like to think of themselves as being tech barons themselves or something. But this, doing projects that don’t involve humans — you’re not in the film business anymore,” she said. “People who don’t want to have any human involved have never really been on a set. They don’t know what it’s like to make a film.”

