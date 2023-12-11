Reports: Taylor Swift Attended Comedy Show Benefitting Gaza Charity

Pop superstar Taylor Swift attended a recent standup show by comedian Ramy Youssef benefiting a prominent Gaza charity, according to multiple reports.

Taylor Swift was spotted with fellow singer Selena Gomez at the performance that took place Friday at The Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York. Other celebrities spotted in the audience were Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Zoë Kravitz, People magazine reported.

The performance was part of Youssef’s “More Feelings” tour. The comedian is reportedly donating all proceeds from Friday’s engagement in Brooklyn to the organization American Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA), which is providing humanitarian aid to Gaza in the wake of Hamas’ October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel.

ANERA states on its official site that it also provides aid to areas in the West Bank, Jordan, and Syria.

Taylor Swift hasn’t publicly commented on the unfolding war between Israel and Hamas, though she has found time to promote a left-wing voter registration initiative.

The pop star was recently named Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2023.

In her Time interview last week, Taylor Swift complained how a “patriarchal society” and capitalism are still keeping women down.

