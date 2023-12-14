Kid Rock Confirms He Is Done Boycotting Bud Light over Transgender Controversy: ‘I Think They Got the Message’

Time to forgive and forget? That’s what Kid Rock wants Americans to do when it comes to Bud Light.

Kid Rock appeared on Tucker Carlson’s X show this week where he confirmed what he has been strongly hinting at for several weeks — that he is finished boycotting Bud Light over the beer brand’s marketing partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The musician said Bud Light “deserved a black eye and they got one” for teaming up with Mulvaney, but then added he’s over the boycott.

“So, do I want to hold their head underwater and drown them because they made a mistake? No, I think they got the message.”

Kid Rock helped kick off the boycott earlier this year by opening fire on cases of Bud Light for a social media video. “Fuck Bud Light. And fuck Anheuser-Busch. Have a terrific day,” Kid Rock said in the video, flashing his middle finger.

The video appears to have been removed from Kid Rock’s X account.

As Breitbart News reported, Kid Rock hinted at his change of heart during a November interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, saying he did not want the Republican Party to be all about “cancel culture and boycotts.”

“As a God-fearing man, as a Christian, I have to believe in forgiveness,” he said.

In August, the musician was spotted drinking Bud Light at a concert in Nashville, sparking speculation that he was done swearing off the beverage.

Anheuser-Busch has been seeking to rehabilitate the beer brand after months of declining sales due to the transgender controversy.

The UFC recently signed a sponsorship deal with Bud Light that is reported to be the biggest such deal in the company’s history.

Anheuser-Busch’s parent company recently reported a 13.5 percent drop in its U.S. revenue per 100 liters, a key metric for measuring beer sales, during the third quarter of 2023, according to a CBS News report.

The company also announced its chief marketing officer for the U.S. is stepping down at the end of the year.

