Boycott Over: Kid Rock Drinks Bud Light Again 

Kid Rock was seen drinking Bud Light months after he helped spawn a boycott of Bud Light and parent company Anheuser-Busch, in an apparent sign that his personal boycott is over.

TMZ captured Kid Rock sipping from a Bud Light can on Thursday during a Colt Ford concert in Nashville, Tennessee.

“The former rocker seemed pretty relaxed as he clutched the blue can, taking sips while chatting and laughing with some friends,” TMZ reported. “Unclear if there were other beer options available, but Kid Rock’s choice seems pretty shocking considering how hard he went in on the brand earlier this year.”

In April, Kid Rock helped launch the Bud Light boycott after the brand partnered with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, who posted a video to social media celebrating his first year of “womanhood” while flaunting a Bud Light can that bore his likeness.

Kid Rock posted a video of himself shooting up cases of Bud Light shortly after Mulvaney’s partnership with Bud Light went public.

“Fuck Bud Light. And fuck Anheuser-Busch. Have a terrific day,” Kid Rock said in the video, flashing his middle finger.

The conservative Bud Light boycott resulted in serious financial consequences and layoffs for Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light.

Anheuser-Busch saw a big drop in profit for the second quarter due to the boycott.

Breitbart News reported:

AP reports the world’s largest brewer said revenue in the United States declined by 10.5 percent in the April-to-June period year-on-year, “primarily due to the volume decline of Bud Light.” In dollar terms, revenue fell $395 million in North America during the period, compared to the same time a year ago, and came after the company initially tried to downplay the hit it took by associating with Mulvaney.

Bud Light also saw a decline in the court of public opinion, as it lost its spot among America’s top ten favorite beer brands, a YouGov survey for the second quarter of 2023 found.

