TV executive and actress Candace Cameron Bure says that faith has become increasingly important as she grows older and feels called to take film and TV projects that will inspire the next generation.

Bure, 47, who first shot to fame as D.J. Tanner on the 1990s Sitcom Full House and reprised her role on the more recent reboot, Fuller House, is one of the rare folks in the entertainment industry who well known for being a serious and practicing Christian in Hollywood.

“I’ve been an outspoken Christian pretty much my whole life. I love sharing my faith with people, and I haven’t always incorporated that in the movies and television shows that I’ve been in over the last 40 years,” she told the Christian Post.

“But if anyone knows me on a personal level or looked me up, they would know that I’m that I am a woman of faith,” Bure added. “As I’ve gotten older, it’s just something that’s become so much more important to me to be able to share my faith within the movies that I produce and star in, as well.”

After starring in a series of wholesome Hallmark Channel movies, Bure became the chief content officer for the startup cable channel called Great American Family Network. This channel was created specifically to cater to viewers who are tired of the woke and often obscene fare Hollywood and the film industry so often churn out.

Bure says that the content on her channel is focused on “family, faith, and country,” and to her, this focus has “been so important.”

“While not all of the films are faith-forward, you’ll see that many of them have little hints of things that people do on a regular basis, like taking time to pray, whether it’s praying before meals and before bedtime, or people just honoring God in different ways,” she explained about the shows on her network. “Certainly, with our Christmas movies, we remember that Jesus is the reason for the season. The birth of a Savior is why we celebrate Christmas.”

She also praised the positive reaction to the network, which was founded in 1995, but was purchased and relaunched in 2021 as a family-focused channel with Bure coming on the following year. The network has also actively sought input from viewers.

“This feedback helps us strive to make the movies you want to see,” Bure said, adding that viewer comments helped guide this year’s Christmas films.

“I think that a Christmas movie has to have heart at the end of it, whether it has comedy elements or romantic elements, even all the cheerful Christmas elements,” she said. “If there isn’t heart, it doesn’t last, and you won’t walk away remembering it or thinking about it. These films are warm; they’re about the warmth of people, family, friends, relationships. I think that’s what really makes a wonderful Christmas movie that’s everlasting.”

In January, Bure thanked fans and noted that GAC Family is the “fastest growing network in cable TV.”

This Christmas, Bure is starring in the network’s My Christmas Hero, which pays tribute to the U.S. military.

“It’s a subject close to my heart,” she said, noting that she has included photos of her actual grandparents in the film. Her grandfather served in WWII.

Naturally, with its outward and very public focus on faith and family, the network has become a target of the intolerant, woke, gay lobby which has criticized it for daring to be a Christian-centered network. The radical gay advocacy group GLAAD, for one, threatened to launch an advertiser boycott of the network, saying Bure’s comments about traditional marriage are “irresponsible” and “hurtful.”

Bure also became a target of the woke cancel mob when it became known that she had dared to “like” several conservative people on X/Twitter.

