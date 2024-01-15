Hollywood Power Producer Lena Waithe’s L.A. Home Ransacked, $200,000 in Jewelry Stolen

Actress, comedian, and producer Lena Waithe’s L.A. home was targeted by home invaders and up to $200,000 in jewelry was stolen, according to reports.

Waithe’s home was burglarized sometime last week while she was out of town, according to TMZ.

Lena Waithe's Home Burglarized, $200k in Jewelry Stolen | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/ZnIvIOOsFP — TMZ (@TMZ) January 15, 2024

The break-in was first discovered by someone who works for the actress when she arrived at Waithe’s and found the front door unlocked.

According to a police report, the crooks smashed a window to climb into the Mast of None star’s home.

Waithe is only one in a long list of celebrities who have suffered home invasions, often when they were still home during the attack, as L.A. continues to spiral into out-of-control waves of crime.

On Christmas Eve, Entourage star Kevin Connolly’s L.A. home was broken into just before midnight. Thieves gained access through the home’s back door, and a gun and other items were stolen.

John Wick star Keanu Reeves also suffered a break-in of his Hollywood Hills home in December, where crooks stole another gun.

Instagram model Abigail Ratchford was terrified Dec. 30 when she heard home invaders smash a window in her home and gain access to the place while she was on the top floor.

Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee’s L.A. home was broken into and reportedly “trashed” when he was not home.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s L.A home was broken into and hundreds of thousands of dollar’s worth of her belongings were stolen.

Actor and comedian Arsenio Hall was hit with a pair of break-ins and was almost robbed twice while he was at his home in Democrat-controlled L.A.

The home of fashion mogul, model, and tattoo icon Kat Von D was burglarized. And an armed man was arrested after targeting White Lotus and Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario’s house.

Actor Casey Affleck’s terrified girlfriend actress Caylee Cowan was home alone in L.A. at around 3:00 a.m. in June of 2022, when she awoke in her bedroom to find a home invader standing over her.

It isn’t just happening in the U.S., either. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his family were terrorized last year by a man who battered down the front gate of their London home, destroyed an intercom, and screamed threats while the family huddled inside.

