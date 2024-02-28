‘Sopranos’ Star Drea de Matteo Says Her Risqué OnlyFans Page Reversed Debt Spiral and Saved Her Life

Former HBO Sopranos star Drea de Matteo is crediting her OnlyFans page for helping bring her out of debt and “saving her life.”

The 52-year-old de Matteo launched her adult-oriented OnlyFans page in August of last year with just ten dollars in her bank account, but now claims that she was able to pay off her mortgage within five minutes after her page sent live, the Daily Mail reports.

“It saved us,” de Matteo told the paper. “OnlyFans saved my life, 100 per cent. I can’t believe I’m saying that, but it really did save us.'”

The actress lashed out at critics, saying, “Anybody that wants to condemn me and put me down, go for it. I just hope you never find yourself in the position I was in to take care of two little kids.”

She added, “It saved my home of many years that was very important to us. And beyond all that, it has given me enough money to start up and finance ULTRAFREE.”

Before her launch, de Matteo says that her creditors had placed her in foreclosure and she was in over her head.

Her financial situation caused her to put her house up for sale. “I wanted to try and sell it before they took it,” she said.

Her finances got even worse when she had to take in her mother who developed dementia.

But her adult-only page turned it around for her in quick time.

“I was like, holy sh*t. In five minutes, I was able to pay back compass real estate who kept the sale of my house,” she said.

The actress added that she was very reluctant to join OnlyFans because she knew that she would get “a lot of heat for doing it.”

“I mean, the original premise to open the OnlyFans was Robbie and I were gonna do a podcast on there that was controversial. We wanted to put it behind a paywall so to not be destroyed in the media for it,” she said. “That was what it was going to be originally, you know, like with him rubbing my feet because you have to add a little something for OnlyFans in there.”

Despite her trepidation, though, de Matteo says she has grown to love the experience.

She also noted that she doesn’t have to go on a drastic diet for her racy photos. Indeed, she has to bulk up.

“You want your boobs to be big and your butt to be big. Otherwise, the photos are a snooze fest,” she said.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston