Husband to Sue Disney After Wife Dies After Dining at a Park Restaurant

The husband of a New York-based doctor has filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts alleging his wife died of an allergic reaction after dining at Disney World.
The Florida resort and a restaurant where she dined is accused of negligence in the legal action.
NBC News reports the complaint alleges on Oct. 5, Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant served Dr. Kanokporn Tangsuan food containing allergens despite multiple assurances it would be allergy-safe.
Tangsuan, 42, died that night of a severe allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis, according to a medical examiner’s autopsy report cited in the complaint, which was filed in a Florida circuit court Thursday on behalf of her husband, Jeffrey J. Piccolo.
In the lawsuit, Scripps News reports Piccolo said the couple had chosen to eat at Raglan Road because of Disney’s commitment to safeguarding patrons with allergies.
“Raglan Road advertises and represents to the public that food allergies and/or the accommodation of persons with food allergies is a top priority and that patrons/guests may consult with a chef or special diet trained cast member before placing an order, and at all times material, plaintiff relied upon these representations in selecting Disney Springs/Raglan Road for dinner,” says the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges the restaurant failed to properly train staff, failed to warn Tangsuan the food contained allergens, failed to prepare allergen-free food as promised, and said its workers failed to deliver on policies and procedures with respect to food preparation.
Tangsuan went by the name “Amy,” and an online obituary lists her age as 42.
Piccolo’s lawyer, Brian Denney, told CNN his client is “devastated over the premature death of his beloved wife. Amy had a long life in front of her and she and Jeff had plans to start a family. This never should have happened.”
Disney Parks and Resorts did not immediately respond to a request for comment sought by NBC News on Monday.
