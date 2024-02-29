Husband to Sue Disney After Wife Dies After Dining at a Park Restaurant

The husband of a New York-based doctor has filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts alleging his wife died of an allergic reaction after dining at Disney World.

The Florida resort and a restaurant where she dined is accused of negligence in the legal action.

NBC News reports the complaint alleges on Oct. 5, Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant served Dr. Kanokporn Tangsuan food containing allergens despite multiple assurances it would be allergy-safe.