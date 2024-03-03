Richard Lewis Official Cause of Death Revealed

richard lewis cause of death announced
Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images
Simon Kent

The official cause of death for legendary comedian and Curb Your Enthusiasm actor Richard Lewis at the age of 76 has been revealed.

As Breitbart News reported, Lewis died Tuesday night after reportedly suffering a heart attack amid his battle with Parkinson’s disease, the latter malady having caused his retirement in April, 2023.

Three days later, a copy of his death certificate obtained and shared by The Blast confirmed the actor died on February 27, 2024, at 9:22 pm, from what was officially noted as “cardiopulmonary arrest.”

File/Comedian/actor Richard Lewis hosts the Video Software Dealers Association’s award show at the organization’s annual home video convention at the Bellagio July 27, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 

This is the cessation of adequate heart function and respiration and results in death without reversal.

Often, this condition is found in patients with coronary artery disease, the outlet records.

The document also notes Lewis’ secondary cause of death as “Parkinson’s Disease,” a condition the comedian battled with for many years.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.