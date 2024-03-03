Richard Lewis Official Cause of Death Revealed

The official cause of death for legendary comedian and Curb Your Enthusiasm actor Richard Lewis at the age of 76 has been revealed.

As Breitbart News reported, Lewis died Tuesday night after reportedly suffering a heart attack amid his battle with Parkinson’s disease, the latter malady having caused his retirement in April, 2023.

Three days later, a copy of his death certificate obtained and shared by The Blast confirmed the actor died on February 27, 2024, at 9:22 pm, from what was officially noted as “cardiopulmonary arrest.”

This is the cessation of adequate heart function and respiration and results in death without reversal.

Often, this condition is found in patients with coronary artery disease, the outlet records.

The document also notes Lewis’ secondary cause of death as “Parkinson’s Disease,” a condition the comedian battled with for many years.