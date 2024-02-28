Richard Lewis, Legendary Comedian, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Star, Dies at 76

Legendary comedian and Curb Your Enthusiasm actor Richard Lewis died on Tuesday at the age of 76.

Lewis, one of the most beloved and revered stand-up comedians in America, who also played a fictionalized version of himself on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm since 2000, died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack, his publicist told the Hollywood Reporter.

Last year, Lewis announced that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, had undergone several surgeries, and was retiring from stand-up comedy.

In 2021, the comedian said he would not be in Season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, in order to recover from surgeries, but surprised viewers by appearing on set for one episode.

“When I walked in and they applauded, I felt like a million bucks. Larry doesn’t like to hug, and he hugged me and told me how happy he was after we shot our scene,” Lewis told Variety at the time.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.