Michael Moore: Palestinians Aren’t Israel’s Persecutors, It’s Been White European Christians Slaughtering Jews

Documentary filmmaker and left-wing activist Michael Moore has blamed “white European Christians” for thousands of years of anti-Jewish oppression while absolving Palestinians of any responsibility for the Hamas terrorist group’s ongoing war against Israel.

Instead he claims Palestinians are being held in an open air prison and been oppressed for the past 15 years but “committed no crime.”

He levelled his charges during an interview with MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin on Sunday, responding to his own question asking: “can somebody tell me right now, what crime the Palestinian people as a group, have committed… what is the crime, because according to my knowledge of history, the enemies of Israel who have been persecuting the Israelis, the Jewish people of this world, have been persecuted for 5,000 years.” He added:

[… ] but for the last 2,000 years most of the persecution has come from white, European-centric Christians … that’s been your enemy, no Palestinian helped to build Auschwitz, no Palestinian stood on the docks of New York City, when boatloads of Jewish refugees were trying to escape the Holocaust and came here to be protected by this country and were turned away at the docks of New York and sent back to Germany to die. No Palestinian did that, no Palestinian ran the Spanish inquisition, your enemy is not the Palestinian people, it is white Christian European people who have been slaughtering Jews for the last 2,000 years. And let’s just call it for what it is. But why are they [Palestinians] in an open air prison?

Moore finished his segment by expressing his fears that if Donald Trump returns to the White House in November he will align himself with an “authoritarian in Tel Aviv.”

He further pleaded with President Joe Biden to not let Trump back into power, saying “Trump’s a bad guy” and Moore’s self-described job is to convince millions of young voters of that fact.

WATCH: Michael Moore Blames ‘White European Christians’ for Slaughtering Jews

This is not the first time Moore has weighed into Middle East affairs.

Moore criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last November suggesting the October 7 terror attack by Hamas on southern Israel was a product of his “failed” leadership, as Breitbart News reported.

Moore also called Netanyahu “Trumpian,” likening him to the likely Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election.