Instacart Delivery Driver Who Fatally Shot ‘Rizolli & Isles’ Star Angie Harmon’s Dog Will Not Be Charged

A delivery driver who fatally shot actress Angie Harmon’s dog while dropping off groceries to her home through Instacart will reportedly not face criminal charges.

“The driver indicated that he was attacked by her dog, so he discharged his firearm,” a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department spokesperson told E! News. “The driver is not facing charges for this action.”

“Our officers investigated the incident thoroughly and ultimately decided not to pursue charges. The police are not seeking additional parties. The case is now closed,” the spokesperson added.

A police spokesperson also told People that while the man told officers that the dog attacked him, authorities did not find any visible injuries on the delivery driver.

As Breitbart News reported, Harmon, the actress widely known for roles on Law & Order and Rizolli & Isles, announced last week that a delivery driver shot and killed her German shepherd-beagle mix outside her home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver,” Harmon wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of her dog. “He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog.”

“Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded,” the actress continued. “The police let him go b/c he claimed ‘self defense.’ He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn.”

“He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, ‘yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did,'” Harmon said. “We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member.”

“We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident,” an Instacart spokesperson told People. “We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform.”

