Jimmy Kimmel: ‘O.J. Simpson Went to Hell Today’

Simon Kent

Jimmy Kimmel made clear his feelings – or lack thereof – on Thursday about the death of O.J. Simpson, observing the former football star acquitted of murdering his ex-wife “went to Hell.”

He quickly followed with the qualifier, “Turns out, not much different than Florida.”

“It’s rare that a celebrity as famous as OJ was doesn’t get an outpouring of love after news of his death, Kimmel continued. “But it makes sense. This was from his old friend, former very good friend. Caitlyn Jenner tweeted: ‘Good Riddance #OJSimpson.’”

 “Bruce Jenner loved OJ. Caitlyn, not a fan,” Kimmel added. “Very tough week for LA. First, we lost the 99 Cents store and now this.”

As Breitbart News reported, former NFL running back O.J. Simpson died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer. He was 76.

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” a statement from the family said. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

