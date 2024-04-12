Jimmy Kimmel: ‘O.J. Simpson Went to Hell Today’

Jimmy Kimmel made clear his feelings – or lack thereof – on Thursday about the death of O.J. Simpson, observing the former football star acquitted of murdering his ex-wife “went to Hell.”

He quickly followed with the qualifier, “Turns out, not much different than Florida.”

“It’s rare that a celebrity as famous as OJ was doesn’t get an outpouring of love after news of his death, Kimmel continued. “But it makes sense. This was from his old friend, former very good friend. Caitlyn Jenner tweeted: ‘Good Riddance #OJSimpson.’”