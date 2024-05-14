Nolte: Disney Subpoenas Instagram to Reveal Identity of ‘Captain America’ Photo Leaker

The fascists who run the Disney Grooming Syndicate have issued subpoenas, hoping to force Instagram to reveal the identity of a user who leaked a photo from Marvel’s troubled production of the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World.

You see, journalism is only sacred when the political right is under fire. When a leftist multinational corporation like Disney is hit with a leak, journalism is no longer sacred. Instead, Journalism is “illegal.”

Marvel alleges an Instagram user illegally posted an image from the unreleased “Captain America: Brave New World” movie — and it has gone to court to try to make Instagram disclose the identity of the account’s operator. Marvel filed a subpoena request May 7 in U.S. District Court California Northern District in San Jose, asking the court to order Instagram to identify the person or people behind @canwegetsometoast. Marvel alleged that the account “published a copyrighted image from an upcoming Marvel Studios motion picture, ‘Captain America: Brave New World,’ without authorization.” The Disney-owned studio is seeking the subpoena pursuant to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

As far as I can tell, the Instagram account @canwegetsometoast posted just the one set photo and is an account dedicated to these kinds of scoops. But the bullies at Disney/Marvel are able to take time away from “queering” your kids to big-shot a harmless Instagram account.

Now, do you see how monstrous these people are? That leaked photo hurt no one — no one! But here’s this all-powerful, multi-billion dollar using subpoenas to hunt down some guy with 16,000 Instagram followers. Why? Because Disney can, that’s why. Disney wants to crush someone, someone who can’t fight back, someone they can bully and destroy for the fun of bullying and destroying.

It also sounds to me like Disney is concerned with more leaks from what has been a very troubled production. Captain America: Brave New World was supposed to be released this year. According to various reports, that all fell apart after some disastrous test screenings. Currently, according to these same reports, the movie is basically being reshot entirely for a 2025 release. My guess is that after production costs and promotion, Disney will have sunk $400 to $500 million into this dog, and if it bombs…

With the film’s reputation already full of stink, the last thing Disney needs is another Snow White problem where online photos create a massive backlash. If you recall, Disney’s upcoming woke remake of Snow White was also delayed to next year due to leaked photos and its mouthy star.

Disney is evil. Decent parents do not leave their kids alone with Disney.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.