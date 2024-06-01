Nolte: Woke Hollywood’s Weekend BO Collapses 66% over Last Year

Mad Max with a Sexless Girlboss, AKA Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, collapsed in weekend two, taking down the entire weekend box office with it.

In what is normally the exciting launch of the summer movie season, this weekend’s take is estimated at $69 million. That’s a 66 percent drop when compared to this same weekend last year.

Wait.

Don’t gloss over that $69 million number.

That $69 million is not this weekend’s gross for one movie or even the top ten. That $69 million is how much money every. single. movie. in theaters is expected to gross.

Last year, the overall box office take was $205.1 million, thanks in large part to the animated hit Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — a movie people actually wanted to see.

Despite no new wide releases this weekend, Furiosa still lost the weekend crown to Garfield, which is expected to gross $13 million in week two. Furiosa is expected to gross just $11.5 million in its own weekend two. By Monday, the Mad Maxless prequel will barely top $50 million.

With its production and promotion budget, Furiosa is looking at a break-even point at right around $400-$450 million worldwide. This bomb probably won’t hit $150 million … worldwide.

Hollywood and its media sycophants would love to blame the “toxic fanboys” for Furiosa’s flopping, but guess what? You don’t need guys to turn a movie into a hit. There are around 100 million adult women in America. Where are they?

Today’s Hollywood morons take sure-fire, gold geese franchises that guys love (like Mad Max) and shit all over them with their woke, girlboss nonsense that is deliberately produced to insult that same male fan base. And then, when the movie dies, Hollywood’s morons blame the very people they insulted for not showing up, while the ladies these movies were supposed to appeal to stay home and watch the girly-girl stuff like Taylor Swift videos and the Hallmark Channel.

Hollywood’s leftist idiots are producing blockbuster after blockbuster for an audience that doesn’t exist.

Boys and girls are different. Boys like boy stuff. Girls like girl stuff. That’s the way it’s been since civilization began, and Hollywood losing billions in its failed attempt to rewire human nature has been a lot more entertaining than the product.

Normal People, and most of us are normal, cannot relate to effeminate men or masculine women. Those characteristics are usually unappealing and creepy. Much of the magic of movies comes from 1) wish fulfillment and 2) watching appealing characters and stars. Normal Guys want to be Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Normal Girls want to be Sandra Bullock in anything

These Hollywood dolts have a hundred years of appealing to the masses to fall back on, to learn from, to study… There is no excuse for these failures other than the fact that lunatic activists like Lucasfilm’s chief harridan Kathleen Kennedy have elbowed aside the storytellers who only want to put on a good show.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.