Jon Stewart Agrees with Trump: System Is ‘Obviously’ Rigged

Comedian Jon Stewart has found a rare point of agreement with former President Donald Trump.

In a recent appearance on fellow comedian Tom Segura’s podcast, Jon Stewart spoke about the recent guilty verdict in Trump’s business records case in deep-blue New York City.

Stewart agreed with Trump’s repeated contention that the system is “rigged” against him though the comedian disagreed on what to do about it.

“Somebody can be right about a diagnosis and wrong about the remedy. So he can diagnose the system as rigged, and it obviously is,” Stewart said. “The interesting thing is once that gets exposed, a reformer comes in and says, I’m going to straighten this out and make it fairer.”

Stewart argued that Trump doesn’t want to make the system fairer but rather take it over. “If you don’t mind signing that deed over to me, I’ll take care of it,” he deadpanned.

During the podcast, Stewart also dissed the left’s efforts to remove Trump from the ballot in November, no matter what the cost.

“Everything other than just have a better idea,” he said.

On Thursday, a jury in deep blue New York City voted to convict former President Donald Trump on all 34 counts in his business records case. The trial has been condemned by prominent conservatives as well as independents as a case of politically motivated prosecution, or “lawfare,” intended to tip the scales of November’s election in Biden’s favor.

As Breitbart News reported, the judge overseeing the case, New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, is a Biden donor — a violation of judicial ethics rules.

