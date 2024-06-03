Singer John Legend Uses Sean Combs Scandal as Reason to Uncritically ‘Believe Women’

Singer John Legend reacted to the recent Sean “P. Diddy” Combs scandal by using it as an excuse to tout the claim that the public should uncritically “believe women” whenever they make allegations against men.

“I was horrified by the allegations that I heard about Mr. Combs, and of course horrified by the video evidence that was released after that,” Legend told CNN in a recent interview. “But I was horrified by the descriptions that I read before the video evidence came out.”

Legend was reacting to the lawsuit against Combs alleging physical and sexual abuse, as well as the recently released surveillance footage showing the music mogul assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in 2016.

“And [it] absolutely is something that needs to be brought to light when it happens,” the “All Of Me” singer said in response to the question of whether or not it is important to spread awareness of domestic violence issues.

Legend went on to use Combs’ scandal as an argument for why the public should “believe women” whenever they make allegations against men in general — a slogan that arose out of the #MeToo movement, oftentimes used in an attempt to end people’s political careers.

“My default stance is to believe women when they make these accusations, and to make sure that we do whatever we can do support women who are making these allegations, and make sure that they’re heard,” he said.

“And that any kind of accountability and reparations can be made to make these women whole again,” the “Who Did That to You?” singer continued.

“It’s shameful what Mr. Combs has been accused of, and I only want the best for Cassie, but also for all the other victims that have alleged that he’s abused them,” Legend said.

“It’s really tough to see those description, to see those videos,” the “On Time” singer added. “It’s quite a shame, and I really just want accountability and hopefully some healing for all of his victims.”

As Breitbart News reported, newly emerged security video footage shows Combs brutally beating Ventura in an incident that reportedly took place in 2016, when the two were dating. Diddy’s former head of security, meanwhile, has said that he saw the music mogul “get physical” with Ventura, as well as with his ex Kim Porter.

Homeland Security officials raided Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami properties in March in connection with a sex trafficking investigation.

