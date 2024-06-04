Watch: Elliot Page Narrates Nature Documentary on Gay and Transgender Animals

Transgender star Elliot Page, formerly actress Ellen Page, is narrating a new documentary about gay and transgender animals — the second gay-themed nature doc to come along in less than a year.

Second Nature explores what the filmmakers call the “the 1500+ animal species who engage in same-sex sexual behavior and parenting, change sex, form matriarchies, and more.” The documentary also “debunks harmful myths about sex and gender.”

The doc’s cast of talking-head scientists is comprised entirely of “female, BIPOC, queer, and immigrant,” according to the official site. Among the movie’s subjects is Dr. Joan Roughgarden, a transgender ecologist and evolutionary biologist.

The site includes a link to lesson plans aimed at school-age children, with a focus on something called “gender inclusive biology.”

Watch below:

The documentary doesn’t appear to have a distributor yet. There will be a sneak peek screening on June 23 in San Francisco at the Frameline Film Festival — the oldest gay film festival in the world.

Elliot Page’s production company is one of the producers of the documentary, along with Megan Ellison’s Annapurna and the Sundance Institute.

As Breitbart News reported, NBCUniversal’s Peacock recently launched the documentary series Queer Planet, which covers similar ground, focusing on gay and transgender behavior in the animal kingdom.

Queer Planet is set to premiere June 6 on Peacock, in time of Pride Month.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com