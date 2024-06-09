Musician Tai Anderson of Christian Band Third Day Loses Son to ‘Addiction’ 5 Years After Daughter’s Suicide

Tai Anderson, the ex-bassist of the Grammy Award-winning Christian rock group Third Day, has announced the death of his son, Eli, only five years after losing his daughter tragically.

The band posted a note to Instagram about the death of Eli and asked fans to help with donations to cover the medical and memorial costs.

“Our brother, Tai Anderson, has tragically lost his beloved son, Eli,” Third Day posted on Instagram. “We are all heartbroken. Please keep his family in your prayers. If you’d like to contribute, a gofundme has been set up in Eli’s name to help cover the extensive medical bills, memorial costs and ongoing family grief support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Third Day (@thirdday)

The news is doubly tragic, since Anderson lost his daughter Mackenzie to suicide in 2018.

“Guys, it’s not easy to ask for help,” Anderson said on his own Facebook. “Thank you to my brothers from Third Day for sharing this opportunity to support my family as we walk again in the valley of the shadow of death.”

“We are all going to need a lot of spiritual and psychological support in the wake of losing our precious Eli. I would be forever grateful to any of you who can help support us in our hour of desperation,” he added.

The family started a GoFundMe page to solicit help from fans.

The family confirmed that they “lost Eli to the insidious disease of addiction,” and added, “Your support and generosity are deeply appreciated. Thank you for helping us honor Eli’s memory and continue his legacy of kindness,” the page reads. Officials have not identified what drug may have caused Anderson’s death.

In the past decade, the drug fentanyl has ravaged American families and communities, with countless deaths via common drugs laced with the powerful opioid. Many infants and toddlers have overdosed and died from it.

In the best-selling book Blood Money, GAI President and Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer writes that the Chinese government is using fentanyl as a weapon against the United States. He explained in an interview that China is more responsible for fentanyl in our country than Mexican drug cartels:

“A lot of the people involved in the fentanyl trade actually have senior positions in the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] or they’re advisers to the CCP government, but the links in this chain of fentanyl that is poisoning 100,000 Americans, every link in that chain is a Chinese operation,” Schweizer said, explaining that the Mexican cartels are “really the junior partners.”

The book also connects dots between China’s fentanyl trade and President Joe Biden. The Biden family worked with a Chinese tycoon named Ye Jianming, who lavished Hunter Biden with gifts such as an $80,000 three-carat diamond and gave the family a $5 million interest-free loan. Ye was also a business partner to Zhang Anle, known as “White Wolf,” whose gang helped cement the power of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel by developing the pipelines to distribute fentanyl into the United States.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston