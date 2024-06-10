Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Jerry Seinfeld Saying Political Correctness Is Killing Comedy Is a ‘Red Flag’

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus has expressed sharp disagreement with her former co-star Jerry Seinfeld on the subject of political correctness, saying complaining about how P.C. culture is a “red flag.”

In a recent interview with the New York Times, the Veep star was asked about Jerry Seinfeld’s belief that political correctness and wokeness are the enemy of stand-up comedy.

“I think to have an antenna about sensitivities is not a bad thing. It doesn’t mean that all comedy goes out the window as a result. When I hear people starting to complain about political correctness — and I understand why people might push back on it – but to me that’s a red flag, because it sometimes means something else,” she said.

The actress didn’t elaborate on what she meant by “something else.”

“I believe being aware of certain sensitivities is not a bad thing. I don’t know how else to say it.”

Louis-Dreyfus was one of Joe Biden’s biggest Hollywood supporters in 2020, participating in fundraising efforts and other campaign activities.

Jerry Seinfeld has become an outspoken critic of wokeness in recent years.

As Breitbart News reported, Seinfeld recently argued that the “extreme left” has ruined comedy.

“It used to be that you’d go home at the end of the day, most people would go, ‘Oh, Cheers is on. Oh, M.A.S.H. is on. Oh, Mary Tyler Moore is on, All in the Family is on.’ You just expected [there will] be some funny stuff we can watch on TV tonight,” he said.

“Well, guess what? Where is it? Where is it? This is the result of the extreme left and P.C. crap and people worrying so much about offending other people,” he added.

Seinfeld was recently the target of protest by woke students at Duke University who opposed his support of Israel in its war against the Hamas terrorist organization.

Students at Duke’s commencement ceremony in May walked out in protest of Seinfeld, who was set to receive an honorary degree, with some students booing the comedian and shouting “Free Free Palestine.”

