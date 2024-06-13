Two home burglaries in as many months have driven actress Goldie Hawn to confess she is “never without” a security guard, hinting she may join the growing throng permanently leaving the crime-stricken “terrible” city.

The back-to-back burglary attempts went public on Wednesday’s episode of Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, as Breitbart News reported.

The Hollywood veteran said she was in total shock and “couldn’t believe” the home she shares with fellow actor Kurt Russell had been targeted again.

“I couldn’t believe it, ‘What is happening here?”‘ she recalled.

Now Hawn has enlisted 24/7 security to ensure she and all her family members are safe from harm in a city becoming infamous for its crime levels.

“I’m never without a guard … especially when I’m alone,” she told Ripa.

The Death Becomes Her star feels ‘good’ having a guard around and that she’s since formed a “nice relationship” with the unnamed security individual.

She suggested she and Russell are now living 131 miles outside of Los Angeles in Palm Desert, California, confessing they finally feel “safe” there after years of dealing with “terrible” Los Angeles.

Hawn and Russell — who have been an item since 1983 and share son Wyatt Russell, 37 — previously owned residence in LA’s Pacific Palisades and Malibu.

They also have homes in Colorado and New York City.

The state of California has lost over 500,000 residents between 2020 and 2022, according to the LA Times. It’s the fourth largest decrease in the country in that period, trailing only New York, Illinois, and Louisiana.

Celebrities like Jim Carrey, Mark Wahlberg, Sylvester Stallone, Rob Schneider, Joe Rogan and Matt Damon have fled the once-golden state in recent years — with many putting their roots down in Nevada and Texas and elsewhere on the proviso they were living anywhere but within the confines of LA.