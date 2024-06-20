Kiefer Sutherland Honors Late Father Donald Sutherland: ‘One of the Most Important Actors in the History of Film’

Actor Kiefer Sutherland announced on Thursday that his father, beloved actor Donald Sutherland, has died.

“With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away,” the 24 star wrote in a Thursday X post, sharing a photo of himself as a young boy alongside his father.

With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more… pic.twitter.com/3EdJB03KKT — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) June 20, 2024

“I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film,” Sutherland added of his father. “Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

As Breitbart News reported, Donald Sutherland, known for his roles in Hunger Games and Pride & Prejudice, among many others during his more than 60 year acting career, died on Thursday at the age of 88 after suffering from a long illness.

The actor’s official cause of death remains unclear.

Donald Sutherland was born on July 17, 1935 in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, and got his big break in the 1967 World War II drama, The Dirty Dozen.

The actor would later go on to garner 200 film and TV credits, starring in films like Klute, M*A*S*H, Kelly’s Heroes, Don’t Look Now, and Citizen X, for which he won an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

Sutherland also won a Golden Globe for his performance in the television movie Path to War.

In addition to Kiefer, Sutherland is survived by his wife Francine Racette, his sons Roeg, Rossif, and Angus, his daughter Rachel, and four grandchildren.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.